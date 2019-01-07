×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Blackberry Smoke Announce Acoustic Break It Down Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Sasha Sloan’s Lovelorn ‘Faking It’ Video

Songwriter behind tracks for Camila Cabello, Charli XCX released two EPs last year

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sasha Sloan bemoans her ability to continue “Faking It” in the moody video for her latest single. The singer-songwriter will embark on a North American tour this spring.

“Faking It” appeared on Sloan’s 2018 EP Loser. In the video, Sloan has what appears to be a normal relationship with her boyfriend but sad glances reveal that she’s merely hiding the fact that she is no longer happy with him. She lies awake at night and drives around town, with the video ending with him holding her as she looks off in the distance.

Last year, Sloan released two EPs: Sad Girl and Loser. In the past few years, she’s become a top pop songwriter, working with Charli XCX (Pop 2‘s “Track 10”), Camila Cabello (“OMG,” “Never Be the Same”), Tinashe (“Faded Love”) and John Legend (“A Good Night”). She will begin her tour on March 16 in Portland and wrap up the trek on April 6 in Dallas. Her shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. have already sold out.

In This Article: Music Video

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad