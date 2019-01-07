Watch Sasha Sloan’s Lovelorn ‘Faking It’ Video

Sasha Sloan bemoans her ability to continue “Faking It” in the moody video for her latest single. The singer-songwriter will embark on a North American tour this spring.

“Faking It” appeared on Sloan’s 2018 EP Loser. In the video, Sloan has what appears to be a normal relationship with her boyfriend but sad glances reveal that she’s merely hiding the fact that she is no longer happy with him. She lies awake at night and drives around town, with the video ending with him holding her as she looks off in the distance.

Last year, Sloan released two EPs: Sad Girl and Loser. In the past few years, she’s become a top pop songwriter, working with Charli XCX (Pop 2‘s “Track 10”), Camila Cabello (“OMG,” “Never Be the Same”), Tinashe (“Faded Love”) and John Legend (“A Good Night”). She will begin her tour on March 16 in Portland and wrap up the trek on April 6 in Dallas. Her shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. have already sold out.