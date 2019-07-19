Sasha Sloan Shrugs Off Pretentiousness on New Song ‘At Least I Look Cool’

Singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan released the new single, “at least i look cool.” The new track extols the virtues of “faking it until you make it,” getting past insecurities and shrugging off pretentiousness while … broke.

Sasha buys all her shirts from Target and secretly takes an Uber Pool to a swanky party in Malibu. “And I admit this kinda sucks/But before I leave I know I gotta/Find somewhere dope where I can pose,” she sings. Sloan may pass herself off as an introverted sad girl, but she can hold her own with a solo cup in one hand and a selfie-taking phone in the other.

Sasha Sloan’s previous single “Dancing With Your Ghost” recently appeared in the HBO teen drama Euphoria. Last month, after a string of tour dates in support of LANY, she released “Thoughts” with an accompanying music video. She’ll be announcing her own upcoming fall headlining tour this Monday, July 22nd.