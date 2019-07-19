×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next A Lou Pearlman Biopic Is Officially in the Works Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sasha Sloan Shrugs Off Pretentiousness on New Song ‘At Least I Look Cool’

Sloan will embark on headlining tour this year

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Singer-songwriter Sasha Sloan released the new single, “at least i look cool.” The new track extols the virtues of “faking it until you make it,” getting past insecurities and shrugging off pretentiousness while … broke.

Sasha buys all her shirts from Target and secretly takes an Uber Pool to a swanky party in Malibu. “And I admit this kinda sucks/But before I leave I know I gotta/Find somewhere dope where I can pose,” she sings. Sloan may pass herself off as an introverted sad girl, but she can hold her own with a solo cup in one hand and a selfie-taking phone in the other.

Sasha Sloan’s previous single “Dancing With Your Ghost” recently appeared in the HBO teen drama Euphoria. Last month, after a string of tour dates in support of LANY, she released “Thoughts” with an accompanying music video. She’ll be announcing her own upcoming fall headlining tour this Monday, July 22nd.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad