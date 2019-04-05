Watch Sarah Silverman and Walk Off The Earth Record ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’

From the moment it became the first video shown on MTV to when it appeared on The Wedding Singer, the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” has transcended generations. Thankfully, we’re set for 2019: Walk Off The Earth has collaborated with Sarah Silverman on a cover of the new wave hit, complete with flutes, drooling babies and a xylophone.

The video features footage of the group recording the single. Silverman takes the lead vocals, backed by Walk Off The Earth members Sarah Blackwood and Gianni Luminati. When Silverman sings “I met your children/What did you tell them?” the camera shifts to the comedian literally playing with kids in the recording room. “We’ve always loved collaborating with different artists and met Sarah back in 2012,” the band said in a statement. “We talked about recording something fun together ever since and now the time has finally come.”

The Canadian indie pop band first gained recognition in 2012 with their live cover of Gotye’s “Somebody that I Used To Know,” in which all five band members played one guitar. After the sudden death of band member Mike Taylor last year, the band has decided to continue their tour in honor of his memory, promising new music this year.

Walk Off The Earth Tour Dates



April 26 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Skyline Event Center

April 27 — Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens Gwazi Park

May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

May 15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

May 17 — Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino North Kansas City

May 18 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

May 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

May 22 — Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

May 24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 26 — Portland, ME @ State Theater

May 27 — Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

May 29 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 30 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

May 31 — Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

June 25 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien Open Air

June 26 — Munich, Germany @ Tollwood GmbH

June 27 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin

June 29 — Berlin, Germany @ ColumbiahalleJuly 1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark

July 3 — Abenburg, Germany @ Burg Abenburg

July 5 — London, UK @ Wembley Arena

July 6 — Rock Zottegem Music Festival

July 7 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Am Mercedes-Benz Museum

July 8 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

July 9 — Bonn, Germany @ KUNST!RASEN GmbH

July 30 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

August 1 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

August 2 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Festival at Sandpoint

August 3 — Vancourver, BC @ Orpheum Theater