Watch Sarah Silverman and Walk Off The Earth Record ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’

From the moment it became the first video shown on MTV to when it appeared on The Wedding Singer, the Buggles’ “Video Killed the Radio Star” has transcended generations. Thankfully, we’re set for 2019: Walk Off The Earth has collaborated with Sarah Silverman on a cover of the new wave hit, complete with flutes, drooling babies and a xylophone.
The video features footage of the group recording the single. Silverman takes the lead vocals, backed by Walk Off The Earth members Sarah Blackwood and Gianni Luminati. When Silverman sings “I met your children/What did you tell them?” the camera shifts to the comedian literally playing with kids in the recording room. “We’ve always loved collaborating with different artists and met Sarah back in 2012,” the band said in a statement. “We talked about recording something fun together ever since and now the time has finally come.”
The Canadian indie pop band first gained recognition in 2012 with their live cover of Gotye’s “Somebody that I Used To Know,” in which all five band members played one guitar. After the sudden death of band member Mike Taylor last year, the band has decided to continue their tour in honor of his memory, promising new music this year.
Walk Off The Earth Tour Dates
April 26 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino Skyline Event Center
April 27 — Tampa, FL @ Busch Gardens Gwazi Park
May 14 — Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
May 15 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
May 17 — Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo Lounge at Harrah’s Casino North Kansas City
May 18 — St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
May 19 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
May 22 — Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
May 24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
May 26 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
May 27 — Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork
May 29 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 30 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
May 31 — Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
June 1 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
June 25 — Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien Open Air
June 26 — Munich, Germany @ Tollwood GmbH
June 27 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlin
June 29 — Berlin, Germany @ ColumbiahalleJuly 1 – Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark
July 3 — Abenburg, Germany @ Burg Abenburg
July 5 — London, UK @ Wembley Arena
July 6 — Rock Zottegem Music Festival
July 7 — Stuttgart, Germany @ Am Mercedes-Benz Museum
July 8 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
July 9 — Bonn, Germany @ KUNST!RASEN GmbH
July 30 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
August 1 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
August 2 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Festival at Sandpoint
August 3 — Vancourver, BC @ Orpheum Theater