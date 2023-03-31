Sara Kays Worries People She Meets Will Get ‘Bored’ of Her on Relatable New Single

Sara Kays splices some “silly goofy” verses with her real-life struggle of opening up to people on her new song “Bored.” On Friday, the songstress released the new single, inspired by her fear of people getting bored of her after they get to know her, and its video with Rolling Stone.

“I wrote ‘Bored’ about how I struggle to open up to people because of the fear that people will get bored of me. I do this thing where I try to keep conversations off of myself by asking other people about themselves,” she tells Rolling Stone. “This song is an emotional one for me, but it was also fun getting a little silly goofy with the questions in the verses.”

The video follows Kays competing in a board game called “the Board Game,” a visual representation of the mind games she plays when having conversations with others.

“After some thought, I started to like the idea more because I realized it made a lot of sense,” she explains. “I imagined myself sitting across from someone playing this completely nonsensical game that represents what it feels like in my mind to have conversations. My fear of boring the other person makes it feel like I’m losing whenever I’m talking about myself.”

"After some thought, I started to like the idea more because I realized it made a lot of sense," she explains. "I imagined myself sitting across from someone playing this completely nonsensical game that represents what it feels like in my mind to have conversations. My fear of boring the other person makes it feel like I'm losing whenever I'm talking about myself."

Kays worked with the creative team of Working Holiday to bring her vision to life. "Having all of the extra people in the video watching us play the game makes it hit so much harder that it feels like the stakes are so high in a conversation," Kays says. "It was funny how half of the extras didn't know how to play chess, but they all did a great job faking it."

“I think they did at least,” she jokes. “I don’t know how to play chess either.”

“Bored” follows the release of a cover of Owl Cities’ “Fireflies” earlier this year. She also released singles “Watching TV,” “Math,” and “When You Look at Me” last year. She dropped her EP Struck by Lightning, featuring her breakthrough “Remember That Night?” in 2021.