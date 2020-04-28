 Sara Bareilles and the Cast of 'Waitress' Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero - Rolling Stone
Sara Bareilles and the Cast of ‘Waitress’ Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero

Former cast member currently in a medically induced coma from coronavirus complications

Angie Martoccio

Sara Bareilles and the cast of Waitress paid tribute to former cast member Nick Cordero, who has been battling COVID-19 since March 31st.

Cordero, who starred as Earl Hunterson in the 2016 original production, has been in a medically induced coma after getting his right leg amputated and having a temporary pacemaker inserted. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help raise funds for his family’s medical costs.

Bareilles was joined by former costars Jessie Mueller, Eric Anderson, Kimiko Glenn and Keala Settle for a cover of Cordero’s 2018 song “Live Your Life.” Fran Curry, Charity Angel Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Becky Fleming, Thomas Gates and other cast members also appeared.

“Nick loved his Waitress family very much!” Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on her Instagram. “I remember how excited he was when he got this job, too. Working with this cast and crew was a dream come true for him. When you’re in a Broadway show, your cast becomes your family. Even after a show closes, the family stays open. This video is such a beautiful example of that.”

Bareilles herself recently recovered from COVID-19 last month. “I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that,” she said. “I am totally fine and fully recovered.”

