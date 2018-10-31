Rolling Stone
See Sara Bareilles Record Unreleased ‘Hamilton’ Ballad ‘Theodosia Reprise’

Lin-Manuel Miranda unveils cut Act Two song for latest “Hamildrops” installment

Sara Bareilles performs the unreleased Hamilton song “Theodosia Reprise” in the latest installment of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s yearlong “Hamildrops” series.

“We cut this Act Two moment between Aaron Burr and his daughter Off-Broadway,” Miranda tweeted of the track, a reprisal to the musical’s “Dear Theodosia.”

For the performance of “Theodosia Reprise,” Bareilles teamed with Hamilton musical director Alex Lacimore and the Roots’ Questlove. “This was one of the great pleasures I have had…,” Bareilles tweeted of performing the unreleased Hamilton song.

“Theodosia Reprise” follows previous “Hamildrops” like Mobb Deep’s “Boom Goes the Cannon,” Andra Day’s “Burn,” “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Hamilton Polka,” the Dear Evan Hansen mash-up “Found/Tonight” and a “first draft” version of the musical’s “Burn.”

On December 26th, the Kennedy Center will present a special award to Hamilton as part of the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. “I believe that this is a work that has transformed how we think about using art to talk about who we are as a society,” Deborah F. Rutter, the president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, said of Hamilton.

“Theodosia Reprise” arrives just days after Bareilles released her new single “Armor” from her forthcoming 2019 album.

