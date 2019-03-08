Hear Sara Bareilles’ Somber New Ballad ‘No Such Thing’

Sara Bareilles battles post-break-up despair on her new ballad “No Such Thing.” “Tell me how to start what comes after you,” she asks, as a piano flutters and somber strings swell around her. “I am in the dark.” But by the end of the song, Bareilles gives up trying to feel better. “No such thing as over you,” she decides. “I don’t want it anyway.”

Bareilles co-wrote “No Such Thing” with Justin Tranter, who has also helped pen pop smashes like Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Julia Michaels’ “Issues.” The track was produced by T Bone Burnett in his usual uncluttered, stately style. Burnett will oversee all of Bareilles’ upcoming album Amidst the Chaos, out April 5th.

Amidst the Chaos is Bareilles’ first album since 2015’s What’s Inside: Songs From Waitress, which contained music she composed for the Waitress musical. She had more commercial success with that album’s predecessor, The Blessed Unrest, which earned a gold certification from the RIAA. Bareilles’ singles consistently perform well on adult-focused radio formats.