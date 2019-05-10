Hear Sara Bareilles’ Poignant New Mother’s Day Song ‘Shiny’

Sara Bareilles paints a moving portrait of motherhood on her new song, “Shiny,” which arrives just in time for Mother’s Day, May 12th.

The simple track finds Bareilles singing softly over a twinkling melange of guitars and soft percussion. With her lyrics, Bareilles captures the aspects of parenthood that may often appear to be quotidian but can also be seen as tiny acts of love. “I see what she can’t see,” Bareilles sings, “Her light only ever landed on me/But there’s a glimmer in her brown eyes/The ones she gave to me/So I know we can both be shiny.”

On Twitter, Bareilles wrote of the song, “In honor of Mother’s Day this weekend, I’m sharing my new song ‘Shiny.’ It’s about wanting moms to see how special they really are.”

“Shiny” arrives on the heels of Bareilles’ new album, Amidst the Chaos, which was released in April. On May 17th, the singer-songwriter will release an official remix of album track “Fire,” by DJ/producer Dave Audé.

Bareilles will embark on a North American tour in support of Amidst the Chaos October 5th at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.