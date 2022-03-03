Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban Pay Tribute to Americone Dream on ‘Colbert’

It’s been 15 years since Stephen Colbert debuted his Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Americone Dream. To celebrate the milestone, the late-night host tapped singers Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to perform an original song in honor of the sweet treat.

“Before you came along, life was such a rocky road,” Groban croons in the clip, filmed in the style of a cheesy romantic music video. “Scoops of smiles and scoops of tears/Your sweet and chunky mixture made my heart explode/A dream I’ve had for 15 years.”

“Americone Dream, you were always there,” Bareilles adds. “From the early days when Bezos still had hair/From the first Black president to his best friend Joe/From Brett Favre’s penis to Aaron Rodgers’ Covid toe.”

Last summer, Bareilles appeared on The Late Show to sing Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” in a video tribute to the Big Apple amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The singer joined Idina Menzel, Suzanne Vega (who performed in Tom’s Restaurant, the inspiration for her hit “Tom’s Diner”), Joan Osbourne, Billy Joel Band members Mark Rivera and David Rosenthal, Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel, the New York Yankees, Broadway stars, and more.

Bareilles’ most recent album, Amidst the Chaos, was released in 2019, while Groban’s Harmony dropped in 2020.