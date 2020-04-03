Sara Bareilles ‘Fully Recovered’ From Coronavirus

Sara Bareilles is dancing to the burst of pure joy that is Earth Wind & Fire’s 1978 mega-hit, “September,” and she’s doing so because she’s no longer infected with the coronavirus.

“I had a very mild case of COVID and am counting my blessings for that… I am totally fine and fully recovered,” the Waitress star wrote in an Instagram story. “Couple of rough days but I promise I’m fine.”

“Please enjoy how good my dancing has gotten with all this practice time,” the text continues as she flails and wiggles about in her New York City apartment — an acoustic guitar just steps away.

It seems only fitting that Bareiles decided to bust her moves in front of a chalkboard that lists places like Alaska, Iceland and Holland under the handwritten headline “go go go,” while dressed in stuck-at-home loungewear.

Just a few hours before, she had posted a clip of her cheering on a street corner, writing, “A subtle but certain thank you to our healthcare heroes and those essential workers keeping us moving. THANK YOU.” That story was followed by a picture of a mountain of laundry (We feel you, Sara), and one more message: “Gorgeous evening inside this ‘good god what hell am I in’ kind of year.”