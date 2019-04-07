Watch Sara Bareilles Deliver Harmonic Power Ballad ‘Fire’ on ‘SNL’

To coincide with the April 5th release of her new album Amidst the Chaos, Sara Bareilles made her Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest of the Kit Harington-hosted episode.

For her first song of the night, Bareilles performed her smoldering power ballad “Fire” at a piano accompanied by a live band, set against a backdrop of flame-inspired decor.

The singer later returned to the piano in Studio 8H with the gospel-tinged confessional “Saint Honesty” from her new album. She also stunned the audience with her powerhouse vocals on a jaw-dropping solo mid-song.

Amidst the Chaos, produced by T Bone Burnett, marks Bareilles’ fifth studio album. The record is a follow-up to Bareilles’ 2013 LP The Blessed Unrest. In the time since her last release, she penned the score to Waitress and also made her Broadway debut starring as the lead in the musical. For her performance, she earned a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. Last year, Bareilles won an Emmy for her performance as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert.