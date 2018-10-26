Hear Sara Bareilles’ Celebrate Female Strength on New Song ‘Armor’

Following her Broadway debut with Waitress, Sara Bareilles has released her new single “Armor.” It is the lead single off her forthcoming fifth album, which is set to be released next year.

“Armor” was produced by T Bone Burnett and celebrates the strength of women. Above a groovy, jazz-inflected bassline, Bareilles offers a timely message about sisterhood and defiance. “To all the dirty looks, the kitty cat calls/To the ones who try and throw us up against the brick walls/Let me tell you something you’ll understand/Only the little boys tell you they’re a big man,” she sings on the tune’s second verse.

Bareilles’ as-yet-untitled fifth LP, produced entirely by Burnett, will be her first since 2013. She originally planned to release “Armor” next year, but felt it was particularly apt in light of recent news events. “Sometimes the world inspires a song, and sometimes the world also inspires the release date,” she said in a statement.

Since 2013’s The Blessed Unrest, Bareilles wrote the music for and later starred in the Broadway musical Waitress. She received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score in 2017 and then was nominated again in the same category this year for contributing a song to the musical adaptation of famed Nickelodeon show Spongebob Squarepants. Bareilles was also nominated for an Emmy this year for portraying Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.