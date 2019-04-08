Sara Bareilles Plots ‘Amidst the Chaos’ U.S. Tour

Fresh off her Saturday Night Live musical guest spot, Sara Bareilles has announced a U.S. tour in support of her latest LP Amidst the Chaos.

The 27-date tour opens October 5th in Detroit and wraps November 26th in Atlanta. Along the way, Bareilles will play venerable venues like Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets for the trek go on sale beginning April 12th at Live Nation.

Bareilles released Amidst the Chaos on April 5th. On SNL, the singer showcased the album’s “Fire” and “Saint Honesty.”

Sara Bareilles Tour Dates

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 6 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

October 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

October 11 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

October 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 22 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

October 24 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

November 11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

November 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion

November 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

November 19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

November 23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre