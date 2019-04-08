Sara Bareilles Plots ‘Amidst the Chaos’ U.S. Tour

Fresh off her Saturday Night Live musical guest spot, Sara Bareilles has announced a U.S. tour in support of her latest LP Amidst the Chaos.
The 27-date tour opens October 5th in Detroit and wraps November 26th in Atlanta. Along the way, Bareilles will play venerable venues like Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
Tickets for the trek go on sale beginning April 12th at Live Nation.
Bareilles released Amidst the Chaos on April 5th. On SNL, the singer showcased the album’s “Fire” and “Saint Honesty.”
Sara Bareilles Tour Dates
October 5 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
October 6 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
October 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
October 11 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
October 12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 22 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
October 24 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
November 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
November 11 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
November 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion
November 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
November 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
November 19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
November 23 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre