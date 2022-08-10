 Santigold Drops Resilient New Single 'Shake' From Upcoming LP - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Talib Kweli Sues Jezebel for 'Emotional Distress' After Site Accurately Reported His Twitter Ban
Home Music Music News

Santigold Drops Resilient New Single ‘Shake’ From Upcoming LP ‘Spirituals’

Singer pairs SBTRKT-produced song with video inspired by “the civil rights protesters being pounded with high-pressure water hoses”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Santigold has shared her resilient new track “Shake,” the fourth single from her upcoming new album Spirituals, as well as its video inspired in part by the “strength and fortitude” of young civil rights protestors.

“‘Shake’ is one of those songs that was just floating around me for the taking, Santigold said of the track in a statement. “What I mean is that there are some songs that basically write themselves, and all you have to do as the artist is be open enough to reach out and pull it in and say thank you. When that happens I am always so grateful because it’s like the universe just handed me a gem. I sit down to write and as soon as I open my mouth the song just pours out.”

Related Stories

Santigold Battles Invisibility and Transcends the Human Form in New 'Nothing' Video
Santigold Steps Into Her Own Power on New Song 'Ain't Ready'

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan

“Shake” teams Santigold with the recently resurfaced producer SBTRKT, who earlier this summer released his own first new song in six years.

“In this instance SBTRKT had sent me several tracks he’d been working on, and this one stood out because it sounded so different from anything I’d ever heard from him, and also so unlike anything I had ever done before,” Santigold added. “I literally stepped in front of the mic, and opened my mouth and said “ooh – hoo, shake, shake shake!”, and the whole rest of the melody poured out from there.”

Santigold paired her single with a video inspired by “the civil rights protesters being pounded with high-pressure water hoses, turned on them by the authorities, during their peaceful protests.”

“The strength and fortitude that it took for them, many just teenagers and young adults, to endure what they did and keep going, is monumental,” she said. “This video is an homage to them, in which I try to power through singing this song while enduring the pain of a high-pressure water hose.”

Santigold previously shared “High Priestess,” “Ain’t Ready” and “Nothing” from her upcoming LP Spirituals, due out Sept. 9. A month later, the singer will embark on her The Holified Tour starting Oct. 9 in Atlanta.

In This Article: Santigold, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.