Santigold to Perform Self-Titled Debut During 10th Anniversary Tour

Santigold will embark on a short North American tour this spring to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

The “10 Years Golder Tour” starts April 30th at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, Colorado. The 10-date trek will also include stops in cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping May 18th at the Masonic in San Francisco.

Tickets for the 10 Years Golder tour go on sale February 22nd at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders, as well as members of Santigold’s fan club, will run from February 20th at 10 a.m. local time until the 21st at 10 p.m. local time. Access to the fan club pre-sale code can be obtained via Santigold’s website, with the deadline to sign up February 19th at midnight local time. Curiously, the album was released 11 years ago in 2008.

Throughout the tour, Santigold will perform her self-titled debut in its entirety alongside tracks from the rest of her catalogue. Last year, Santigold released her most recent project, I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions, a “mixtape-style album,” produced by Mixpak Records’ Dre Skull. The record marked Santigold’s first release since 2016’s 99¢.

Santigold 10 Years Golder Tour Dates

April 30 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

May 2 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 3 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

May 6 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 8 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

May 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic