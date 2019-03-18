Hear Santana’s Fiery New Rick Rubin-Produced Song ‘Los Invisibles’

Santana released a new song “Los Invisibles”; it’s the first single from the band’s upcoming Rick Rubin-produced LP Africa Speaks. The track features Carlos Santana and his eight-piece band, including his wife Cindy Backman Santana on drums, as well as Spanish singer Buika, who provides lead vocals on the compelling cut.

While Santana previously hinted that his new album – the result of a 10-day session at Rubin’s Shangri La Studios in Malibu, California – would be called Global Revelation, the guitarist has instead chosen the title Africa Speaks.

“I went to Rick to see if he would, as Miles Davis would say, ‘Would you have eyes to do something with me?’” Santana told Rolling Stone in January.

“‘I know you’ve worked with everybody like Johnny Cash and the Chili Peppers and Metallica,’ And he goes, ‘Well, what are you interested in doing?’ I said, ‘Nothing but African music.’ So can you believe it? We record 49 songs in 10 days. He was very gracious, because it was like a hurricane to record six, seven songs in a day. Rick said, ‘With Clive Davis, you had a bunch of guest stars and singers. Who do you want in here?’ I said, ‘I only want two women: Laura Mvula and Buika.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ So we called them and they said yes.”

Santana released In Search of Mona Lisa, a three-song EP from those Rubin sessions, in January. This summer, Santana, a veteran of the original Woodstock, will perform at both the Bethel Woods’ half-centennial fest and, reportedly, Woodstock 50.