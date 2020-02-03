 Santana Add Dates to Las Vegas Residency - Rolling Stone
Santana Add Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Kory Grow

Santana have added dates to their Las Vegas residency, dubbed An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

Santana has added new dates to their Las Vegas residency, which the group has dubbed An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

The concerts, which the band has staged over eight years, will take place at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Santana had previously announced a number of dates in May, tickets for which are already on sale, is now adding concerts that will take place in September and November (all dates below) — tickets go on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Citi presales begin on February 4th and House of Blues, Live Nation and Foundation Room presales begin the next day.

A portion of proceeds from the tickets benefit Carlos Santana’s Milagro foundation, which provides support in the areas of arts, education and health to underrepresented and vulnerable children around the world. Another portion will go to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, helps youth incorporate music into their lives.

Last year, Santana put out Africa Speaks, a record they made with producer Rick Rubin and vocalists Buika and Laura Mvula; the band recorded Carlos Santana’s interpretations of recordings from Africa and he gave the music to the vocalists to interpret.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explained why he wanted to make an album like Africa Speaks. “The state of the world is so infected with fear and separation and disharmony, I know for a fact that the frequency of this music from Africa gives people hope, courage, and joy,” he said. “The ingredients and the nutrients from everything that comes from African music makes people dance and rejoice like a revival. It’s like watching a little bird with a French fry.”

An Intimate Evening With Santana Residency Dates

May 13th, 15th – 17th, 20th, 22nd – 24th
September 16th, 18th – 20th, 23rd, 25th – 27th
November 4th, 6th – 8th, 11th, 13th – 15th

