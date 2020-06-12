Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire Reschedule Tour Dates

Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire have announced their new tour dates, rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their Miraculous Supernatural Tour, originally scheduled to kick off this summer, will now begin on June 18th, 2021 in Chula Vista, California, and end on August 28th, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Previously purchased tickets for the tour will be valid for the new dates, unless ticket holders opt for a refund within 30 days. A new date for the postponed George, Washington, show will be announced soon. Previously scheduled shows in Montreal and Nashville have been canceled, and refunds will be made available to ticket holders.

Santana have not yet announced new dates for their previously scheduled European leg of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour, canceled in March due to coronavirus. The shows were scheduled to kick off on March 14th at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, with a show in Zürich, Switzerland, the next day. The band also canceled their planned Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, which was scheduled to begin on May 13th.

This past week, members of Earth, Wind and Fire performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of its #PlayAtHome series, doing a socially distanced rendition of “Devotion.”

Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2021 Tour Dates

June 18, 2021 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

June 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *with special guest WAR

June 22, 2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 23, 2021 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 25, 2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 29, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 30, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 2, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 3, 2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5, 2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7, 2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 9, 2021 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 10, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 11, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

July 16, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 17, 2021 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 7, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 8, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 11, 2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 13, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)

August 14, 2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 18, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 19, 2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 21, 2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 22, 2021 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 27, 2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds

August 28, 2021 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds