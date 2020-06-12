Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire Reschedule Tour Dates

Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire have announced their new tour dates, rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their Miraculous Supernatural Tour, originally scheduled to kick off this summer, will now begin on June 18th, 2021 in Chula Vista, California, and end on August 28th, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Previously purchased tickets for the tour will be valid for the new dates, unless ticket holders opt for a refund within 30 days. A new date for the postponed George, Washington, show will be announced soon. Previously scheduled shows in Montreal and Nashville have been canceled, and refunds will be made available to ticket holders.
Santana have not yet announced new dates for their previously scheduled European leg of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour, canceled in March due to coronavirus. The shows were scheduled to kick off on March 14th at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, with a show in Zürich, Switzerland, the next day. The band also canceled their planned Las Vegas residency, An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live, which was scheduled to begin on May 13th.
This past week, members of Earth, Wind and Fire performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of its #PlayAtHome series, doing a socially distanced rendition of “Devotion.”
Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2021 Tour Dates
June 18, 2021 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
June 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *with special guest WAR
June 22, 2021 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 23, 2021 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 25, 2021 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 29, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 30, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 2, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 3, 2021 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5, 2021 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 7, 2021 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 9, 2021 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 10, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 11, 2021 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
July 16, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 17, 2021 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 7, 2021 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 8, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 11, 2021 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 13, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Santana only)
August 14, 2021 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 15, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 18, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 19, 2021 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 21, 2021 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 22, 2021 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 27, 2021 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at South Florida Fairgrounds
August 28, 2021 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds