Santana Cancel European Tour Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Santana has canceled their upcoming European tour due to coronavirus concerns.

“It is with great disappointment that I have to inform our fans that we are canceling our upcoming Europe Tour,” President of Universal Tone Management, Michael Vrionis said in a statement. “Many countries have made the decision to restrict public gatherings in excess of 1,000 people to curb the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).”

“While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization,” he added. “We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon.”

Dubbed the Miraculous 2020 World Tour, the shows were scheduled to kick off on March 14th at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, with a show in Zürich, Switzerland, the next day. All refunds are available through point of purchase.

Santana is just one of the many acts canceling or postponing tours globally due to the ongoing pandemic. On Monday alone, Madonna canceled the remainder of her tour in Paris, while Kiss canceled upcoming meet-and-greets. Hours later, Pearl Jam announced they would be postponing their upcoming North American tour in support of their new album, Gigaton.

Santana will resume performing on May 13th, when they launch their intimate Las Vegas residency titled An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live. This summer, they’ll embark on a joint tour with Earth, Wind and Fire.