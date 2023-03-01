Santa Fe Klan Brings His ‘Mundo’ to the U.S. With New ‘Todo y Nada’ Tour

Santa Fe Klan is going on on the road, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce Tuesday. The Mexican rapper is set to bring his recent album Mundos on the road for a 35-stop tour, titled “Todo y Nada.” (“All and Nothing.”)

“I am really excited to perform new songs that weren’t on my last two tours, to see my fans experience an exciting show with an all-new production, look, and feel,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I’m always excited to perform in front of my fans again, to feel the energy that they bring me, and to experience these memories with them.”

The Mexican star is set to commence his tour in Seattle, before making his way across the country, making stops in cities including Orlando, Charlotte, and Los Angeles. He’ll play at mostly arena-level venues, and artists Tornillo and Snow Tha Product will serve as openers.

This will be Santa Fe Klan’s first tour since releasing his album Mundos last year, featuring standouts like “Mar y Tierra,” “Eres,” and “Me Iré Con Ella,” which featured Tornillo. It’s also his first since his song “Soy” was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last summer.

Although Santa Fe Klan will be on tour for much of the year, he’s already thinking of the music he’ll release later this year, teasing that the new project is “going to be different” from what he’s released in the past. “Every album that I put out I like to find ways to evolve my music and create new things,” he says. “I think fans are going to be really excited with what I have coming.”

Todo y Nada Tour Dates