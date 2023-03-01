Santa Fe Klan Brings His ‘Mundo’ to the U.S. With New ‘Todo y Nada’ Tour
Santa Fe Klan is going on on the road, Rolling Stone can exclusively announce Tuesday. The Mexican rapper is set to bring his recent album Mundos on the road for a 35-stop tour, titled “Todo y Nada.” (“All and Nothing.”)
“I am really excited to perform new songs that weren’t on my last two tours, to see my fans experience an exciting show with an all-new production, look, and feel,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I’m always excited to perform in front of my fans again, to feel the energy that they bring me, and to experience these memories with them.”
The Mexican star is set to commence his tour in Seattle, before making his way across the country, making stops in cities including Orlando, Charlotte, and Los Angeles. He’ll play at mostly arena-level venues, and artists Tornillo and Snow Tha Product will serve as openers.
This will be Santa Fe Klan’s first tour since releasing his album Mundos last year, featuring standouts like “Mar y Tierra,” “Eres,” and “Me Iré Con Ella,” which featured Tornillo. It’s also his first since his song “Soy” was featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack last summer.
Although Santa Fe Klan will be on tour for much of the year, he’s already thinking of the music he’ll release later this year, teasing that the new project is “going to be different” from what he’s released in the past. “Every album that I put out I like to find ways to evolve my music and create new things,” he says. “I think fans are going to be really excited with what I have coming.”
Todo y Nada Tour Dates
June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ HIVE Festival
June 13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
June 14 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
June 16 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
June 17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
June 21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
June 23 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
June 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
June 30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 1 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
July 3 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
July 8 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
July 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
July 15 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
July 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 22 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
July 23 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
July 27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
July 28 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
July 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aug. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Aug. 4 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Aug. 5 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
Aug. 10 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
Aug. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Aug. 16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Aug. 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Aug. 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Aug 21 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
