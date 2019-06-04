×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next 'Tales of the City' Review: A Revival That Keeps Up With the Times Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

(Sandy) Alex G Returns With ‘House of Sugar’, Releases New Song ‘Gretel’

Indie-rock phenom’s latest album is his first since 2017’s Rocket

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Indie singer-songwriter (Sandy) Alex G announced details of his forthcoming album House of Sugar, his first since 2017’s Rocket. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter also shared the lead track, “Gretel.” The album is due September 13th.

“I don’t wanna go back,” he sings on the psychedelic indie-folk track, “Nobody’s gonna push me off-track.” The song’s video alternates between an impressionistic montage of kids frolicking in the woods and rural footage of a car rally.

After growing to prominence on Bandcamp in college, the Philadelphia-based Alex Giannascoli, who records under the moniker (Sandy) Alex G, has released a staggering eight official albums well before the age of thirty.

“Sometimes I can’t believe this many people are excited to see us fuck around with our guitars,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “It feels good, but it also feels a little weird.”

(Sandy) Alex G will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad