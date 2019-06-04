Indie singer-songwriter (Sandy) Alex G announced details of his forthcoming album House of Sugar, his first since 2017’s Rocket. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter also shared the lead track, “Gretel.” The album is due September 13th.

“I don’t wanna go back,” he sings on the psychedelic indie-folk track, “Nobody’s gonna push me off-track.” The song’s video alternates between an impressionistic montage of kids frolicking in the woods and rural footage of a car rally.

After growing to prominence on Bandcamp in college, the Philadelphia-based Alex Giannascoli, who records under the moniker (Sandy) Alex G, has released a staggering eight official albums well before the age of thirty.

“Sometimes I can’t believe this many people are excited to see us fuck around with our guitars,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “It feels good, but it also feels a little weird.”

(Sandy) Alex G will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August.