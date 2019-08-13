Watch (Sandy) Alex G’s Animated Video For for Nostalgic ‘Southern Sky’

(Sandy) Alex G unveiled a sweet new single, “Southern Sky,” from his upcoming album, House of Sugar, out September 13th.

The harmony-filled tune finds the Philadelphia singer-songwriter looking backwards to a simpler time in a relationship. It features guest vocals from Emily Yacina, and comes with an animated black-and-white video made by longtime (Sandy) Alex G collaborator Elliot Bech.

“Southern Sky” follows previously released House of Sugar tracks, “Gretel” and “Hope.” The album marks (Sandy) Alex G’s first since 2017’s Rocket and he’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of the LP October 17th in Washington, D.C.

(Sandy) Alex G emerged as an indie rock prodigy in 2014, drawing huge crowds to Philadelphia house shows to see him play the songs he made in his bedroom while he was a student at Temple University (at the time he performed under the non-parenthetical moniker “Alex G,” which he changed in 2017). He was signed to Domino Records, and has since released two dreamy indie-pop albums, and worked with Frank Ocean on Blonde.