Hear (Sandy) Alex G Grapple With Grief on New Song ‘Hope’

Philadelphia indie rocker (Sandy) Alex G unveiled a devastating new song about the death of a friend, “Hope,” which will appear on his forthcoming album House of Sugar, out September 13th via Domino.

“Hope” is centered around an upbeat rush of acoustic guitar and shuffling drums, but the song gets an offbeat edge from the peculiar bent of the vocal harmonies, the strange synth lines and an odd music video in which a marionette dances in front of a window. Meanwhile, (Sandy) Alex G’s vocal performance teeters between fragile and frank as he sings about the death of a friend, ostensibly from an overdose of the opioid Fentanyl: “He was a good friend of mine/He died/Why I write about it now/Gotta honor him somehow/Saw some people crying that night/Yeah, Fentanyl took a few lives from our life.”

Along with sharing “Hope,” (Sandy) Alex G announced a North American headlining tour in support of House of Sugar. The run kicks off October 17th at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C. and wraps November 30th with a hometown show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Tickets will go on sale July 19th at 10 a.m. local time.

“Hope” follows previously released House of Sugar track “Gretel.” The album marks (Sandy) Alex G’s first since 2017’s Rocket.

(Sandy) Alex G Tour Dates

October 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

October 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

October 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 23 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

October 25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

October 26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

November 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

November 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

November 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue

November 6 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

November 8 – St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

November 9 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

November 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

November 12 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

November 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

November 16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

November 17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

November 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer