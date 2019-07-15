Hear (Sandy) Alex G Grapple With Grief on New Song ‘Hope’

Philadelphia indie rocker (Sandy) Alex G unveiled a devastating new song about the death of a friend, “Hope,” which will appear on his forthcoming album House of Sugar, out September 13th via Domino.
“Hope” is centered around an upbeat rush of acoustic guitar and shuffling drums, but the song gets an offbeat edge from the peculiar bent of the vocal harmonies, the strange synth lines and an odd music video in which a marionette dances in front of a window. Meanwhile, (Sandy) Alex G’s vocal performance teeters between fragile and frank as he sings about the death of a friend, ostensibly from an overdose of the opioid Fentanyl: “He was a good friend of mine/He died/Why I write about it now/Gotta honor him somehow/Saw some people crying that night/Yeah, Fentanyl took a few lives from our life.”
Along with sharing “Hope,” (Sandy) Alex G announced a North American headlining tour in support of House of Sugar. The run kicks off October 17th at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C. and wraps November 30th with a hometown show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Tickets will go on sale July 19th at 10 a.m. local time.
“Hope” follows previously released House of Sugar track “Gretel.” The album marks (Sandy) Alex G’s first since 2017’s Rocket.
(Sandy) Alex G Tour Dates
October 17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
October 18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
October 19 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
October 22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 23 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
October 25 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
October 26 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
October 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
October 30 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
November 1 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
November 2 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
November 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
November 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In The Venue
November 6 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
November 8 – St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
November 9 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
November 10 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
November 12 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
November 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 15 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
November 16 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
November 17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
November 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer