Grateful Dead, Tower of Power, Santana and More Feature in ‘San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time’

From 1965 to 1975, San Francisco saw the rise of the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, Janis Joplin, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Steve Miller, Santana, Moby Grape and more. A new two-part docuseries, San Francisco Sounds: A Place, examines this decade that propelled Bay Area musicians into the national scene.

The documentary is directed by Alison Ellwood and Anoosh Tertzakian, and comes from the same team behind the three-time Emmy-nominated documentary Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time including Jigsaw Productions, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Amblin Television, and Jeff Pollack.

A press release describes the upcoming film as capturing the “creative explosion in San Francisco that catalyzed and solidified a national movement for a whole generation,” which included “the emergence of growing-breaking live music impresario, Bill Graham, and seminal festivals—Monterey Pop, Altamont, and Woodstock.”

The film’s trailer features both behind-the-scenes footage and live performances from the period, and is executive produced by Frank Marshall, Jeff Pollack, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Alison Ellwood, and Jeff Jampol.

San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time airs Sundays starting Aug. 20 and 27, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET on MGM+.