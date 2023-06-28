Sampha Returns With First New Song in 6 Years, ‘Spirit 2.0’

Mercury Prize-winning singer and producer Sampha returned Wednesday with “Spirit 2.0,” his first solo song in over six years.

While Sampha’s acclaimed 2017 album Process found the singer tackling grief head-on, “Spirit 2.0” strikes a more optimistic tone.

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength,” Sampha said of the track in a statement.

“I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.” Trending Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Deal With Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere Trumpworld Rages at McCarthy: ‘Kevin’s in Trouble Now’ Donald Trump Did Not Have a Great Day in Court. Again

“Spirit 2.0” was among the tracks born out of Sampha’s sessions for his much-anticipated second album, which he recorded alongside “a close circle of friends, peers and collaborators.” The single itself features contributions from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet, along with vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi.

While Sampha has not released a new album since Process, the singer/producer has remained active via collaboration, including a guest spot on Kendrick Lamar’s “Father Time” off Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. The past five years have also seen Sampha working with Robyn, Alicia Keys, Stormzy, Serpentwithfeet, Solange, Florence and the Machine, and many more.