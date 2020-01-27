Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2020 Tour With Whitesnake

Sammy Hagar and his band the Circle (guitarist Vic Johnson, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Jason Bonham) have announced a joint tour with Whitesnake for the summer of 2020. Night Ranger will open for both bands on the tour.

“I love some friendly competition onstage and that’s exactly what this is going to be,” Hagar said in a statement. “David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

The 30-city U.S. trek will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, and will run through September 20th with a final show at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. The tour will take the two rock bands through Phoenix; Dallas; Salt Lake City; Tampa, Florida; Cincinnati; and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Last October, Sammy Hagar and the Circle released a short film, Space Between, directed by ZZ Satriani (the son of Hagar and Anthony’s Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani). The band released their debut LP of the same name last year.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle/Whitesnake Summer 2020 Tour Dates

July 9 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

July 26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 7 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 11 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 3 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 13 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 15 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 18 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 20 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre