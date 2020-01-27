Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 2020 Tour With Whitesnake

Sammy Hagar and his band the Circle (guitarist Vic Johnson, bassist Michael Anthony, and drummer Jason Bonham) have announced a joint tour with Whitesnake for the summer of 2020. Night Ranger will open for both bands on the tour.
“I love some friendly competition onstage and that’s exactly what this is going to be,” Hagar said in a statement. “David [Coverdale] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”
The 30-city U.S. trek will kick off July 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, and will run through September 20th with a final show at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. The tour will take the two rock bands through Phoenix; Dallas; Salt Lake City; Tampa, Florida; Cincinnati; and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, January 31st, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
Last October, Sammy Hagar and the Circle released a short film, Space Between, directed by ZZ Satriani (the son of Hagar and Anthony’s Chickenfoot bandmate Joe Satriani). The band released their debut LP of the same name last year.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle/Whitesnake Summer 2020 Tour Dates
July 9 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 11 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 14 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 15 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 23 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
July 26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 7 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 11 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 12 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 18 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 19 — Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 22 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 2 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 3 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 8 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 13 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 15 — Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 16 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 18 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 20 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre