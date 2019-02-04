Sammy Hagar and the Circle Plot North American Tour, Detail New LP

Sammy Hagar & the Circle — the singer’s supergroup with former Van Halen bassist/bandmate Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and longtime Hagar guitarist Vic Johnson — announced a North American tour behind their upcoming debut studio LP, Space Between. The trek, which features Vince Neil and Night Ranger on select dates, launches April 19th in Reno, Nevada and wraps June 7th in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 6th at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets are available Friday, February 8th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website. Every purchase — except for the Lewiston, New York date — includes one CD copy of Space Between, which comes out May 10th.

The band also detailed the track list for Space Between, their first collection of new material. The album follows their 2015 live LP, At Your Service, which featured covers of songs from the musicians’ respective former bands — including Van Halen, Led Zeppelin and Montrose, among others.

In a statement, Hagar hyped the project as more elaborate than “just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album.” He added, “[The tracks] were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me.”

Hagar spoke to Rolling Stone about the Circle in 2014, saying the band name represents coming “full circle in [his] career.” “I can play from every era, from Montrose to Van Halen to solo, Chickenfoot and some Led Zeppelin,” he said. “In Chickenfoot, we didn’t play songs by the Chili Peppers or Van Halen, but the Circle plays my whole world and everyone else’s world that’s in the band. It’s been really special so far.”

Sammy Hagar & the Circle – Space Between Track List

1. “Devil Came to Philly”

2. “Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)”

3. “Can’t Hang”

4. “Wide Open Space”

5. “Free Man”

6. “Bottom Line”

7. “No Worries”

8. “Trust Fund Baby”

9. “Affirmation”

10. “Hey Hey (Without Greed)”

Sammy Hagar & the Circle North American Tour Dates

April 19 – Grand Theatre @ Reno, NV

April 20 – Concord Pavilion @ Concord, CA

April 22 – Warnors Theatre @ Fresno, CA

April 23 – Rabobank Theatre @ Bakersfield, CA

April 26 – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre @ Laughlin, NV

April 27 – Route 66 Casino @ Albuquerque, NM

April 30 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ Austin, TX

May 1 – Smart Financial Centre @ Sugar Land, TX

May 3 – Winstar Casino @ Thackerville, OK

May 4 – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino @ Tulsa, OK

May 17 – Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater @ Prior Lake, MN

May 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

May 20 – Rose Music Center at The Heights @ Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

May 22 – DTE Energy Music Theatre @ Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

May 23 – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn @ Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

May 25 – XCite Center at Parx Casino @ Bensalem, PA

May 26 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion @ Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

May 28 – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion @ Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

May 30 – Foxwoods Resort Casino @ Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

May 31 – Wolf Trap @ Vienna, VA (Night Ranger)

June 4 – Artpark @ Lewiston, NY (Night Ranger)

June 5 – Highmark Stadium @ Pittsburgh, PA (Night Ranger)

June 7 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)