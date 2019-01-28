Hear Sammy Hagar & The Circle Debut New Song ‘Trust Fund Baby’

Sammy Hagar & The Circle – the singer’s supergroup with fellow former Van Halen band mate and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson – have unveiled the lyric video for “Trust Fund Baby,” the first single off the band’s upcoming LP Space Between.

As the title suggests, the group takes aim at a deep-pocketed, hard-partying woman on their debut single.

“Momma’s on a fast train/Running on cocaine/Money’s on a slow drain/Oh lord,” Hagar sings on the big-riffed rocker. “Pounding down straight shots/Stomach tied up in knots/The girl gets what she wants/Trust fund baby.”

Space Between, Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s first album of original material, arrives May 10th. The group will reveal the LP’s track list as well as their 2019 tour dates on February 4th.

“We call ourselves the Circle because this band has kinda taken me full circle in my career,” Hagar told Rolling Stone in 2014. “I can play from every era, from Montrose to Van Halen to solo, Chickenfoot and some Led Zeppelin. In Chickenfoot, we didn’t play songs by the Chili Peppers or Van Halen, but the Circle plays my whole world and everyone else’s world that’s in the band. It’s been really special so far.”