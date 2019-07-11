×
Sammy Hagar, Robby Krieger Perform Brassy Version of ‘Roadhouse Blues’

Doors guitarist also talks band’s political lyrics in trailer for upcoming episode of Hagar’s music and travel series, Rock and Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar and the Doors’ Robby Krieger perform “Roadhouse Blues” in a preview of an upcoming episode of Hagar’s music, food and travel series Rock and Roll Road Trip, airing July 14th at 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

The episode is set in Los Angeles and centered around the “America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II” benefit concert to raise money and awareness for mental health and wellness issues among veterans and first responders. Hagar and Krieger performed “Roadhouse Blues” at the show, and the clip offers a look at their horn-studded rendition of the Doors’ 1970 classic.

Krieger also sits down for an interview with Hagar and discusses the way the Doors approached their politically and socially conscious lyrics. “Jim used to say, that when he wrote anyway — he’d try to tell me to write like that — is to be a mirror of society,” Krieger says. “Don’t try to preach what you think it should be, but just be a mirror.”

Along with Krieger, Hagar’s L.A. episode of Rock and Roll Road Trip will feature an interview with blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa, who, coincidentally, played in the band Bloodline with Hagar’s son Aaron Hagar and Krieger’s son Waylon Krieger (the group also included Berry Oakley, Jr., son of the Allman Brothers Band’s Berry Oakley, Erin Davis, son of Miles Davis).

