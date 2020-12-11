Hear Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s Hard-Rocking David Bowie Cover ‘Heroes’

Sammy Hagar and the Circle have added some hard-rock heft to David Bowie’s “Heroes,” the latest song they’ve released from their quarantine recording sessions and the lead single from their upcoming Lockdown 2020 album.

Guitarist Vic Johnson leans into the song’s riff and conjures washes of sound for the verses, while Hagar wails the vocals in the way only he can, and bassist Michael Anthony and drummer Jason Bonham keep the track on course with a steady rhythm. All proceeds from the song will go to food banks around the U.S.

Lockdown 2020 contains songs that the group recorded this year while in isolation after the Covid-19 pandemic made touring impossible. In addition to one original, “Funky Feng Shui,” they tackled tunes by the Who, Bob Marley, AC/DC, Buffalo Springfield, Little Richard, and, of course, Van Halen and Hagar’s solo career. The album will be available on January 8th, and preorders include “Heroes” as an instant-gratification song.

“When we first started doing these lockdown sessions, it was only meant to stay in touch with the fans until we could get back out on the road again,” Hagar said in a statement. “But as the weeks and months drew on, it also became a fun way to keep the band together, musically and creatively.”

The group recorded “Heroes” when they decided to put out an album of the songs in recognition of the healthcare workers and first responders who have kept people safe during the pandemic. “With the addition of ‘Heroes’, it made sense to help those who are struggling from the effects of Covid-19,” Hagar said. “It probably wouldn’t have happened without it.”

Hagar told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he found recording the sessions to be satisfying, despite being unable to tour. “What I like about them more than anything is it’s not a whole performance,” he said. You don’t have to be in physical shape like you do for a two-hour show. I couldn’t do that now, but I could do one song. And my voice is strong. We can get so creative. There’s no pressure.”

Lockdown 2020 Tracklist

1. “Funky Feng Shui”

2. “Won’t Get Fooled Again” (The Who)

3. “Good Enough” (Van Halen)

4. “Three Little Birds” (Bob Marley)

5. “Whole Lotta Rosie” (AC/DC)

6. “For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield)

7. “Keep A-Knockin'” (Little Richard)

8. “Right Now” (Van Halen)

9. “Don’t Tell Me What Love Can Do” (Van Halen)

10. “Sympathy for the Human” (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

11. “Heroes” (David Bowie)