See Sammy Hagar Join Afghan Children on ‘Fly Like an Eagle’

A group of Afghan child musicians who go by the names Miraculous Love Kids and Girl With a Guitar have recorded a cover of Steve Miller’s “Fly Like an Eagle” with special guests Sammy Hagar and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. A video shows the girls playing guitar and singing the lyrics with Hagar joining them remotely.

The girls have dedicated the recording to the memory of the nearly 100 Afghan girls who died in a bomb attack on a school in Kabul earlier this month. The girls, actor Kiefer Sutherland, and Lanny Cordola (an American musician who has spent the last 11 years in the Middle East teaching guitar and organizing the non-profit organization Miraculous Love Kids) will appear on ABC’s GMA3 Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the song and their mission.

“I’m proud of what you’re doing,” Hagar said in a statement to the girls. “Stay strong and fly like an eagle…”

“The simple yet powerful message behind ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ has never been more relevant and important, especially in war-torn, poverty-stricken places like Afghanistan,” Cordola added. “With its urgent call to ‘feed the babies who have no food to eat, shoe the children with no shoes on their feet, house the people living in the street,’ the eagle surveys the landscape and realizes that none of us can truly be free until we address the most pressing matters of the human condition — food, clothing, and shelter.”

Other musicians on “Fly Like an Eagle” include bassist Nathan East (Stevie Wonder, Phil Collins), Rami Jaffee (Foo Fighters), keyboardist Gary Griffin (Brian Wilson), drummer Kris Myers (Umphrey’s McGee), and guitarist Todd Shea.

The girls previously recorded a rendition of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” last year with members of Rage Against the Machine, the Go-Go’s, the Runaways, MC5, and others joining in. A few years before that, they recorded Brian Wilson’s “Love and Mercy” with Wilson joining in remotely.