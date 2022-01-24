 Sammy Hagar and the Circle Announce 'Crazy Times' Summer Tour - Rolling Stone
Tour: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Are Ready for ‘Crazy Times’ This Summer

The summer amphitheater tour kicks off on June 10

Sammy Hagar is hitting the road this summer for a newly announced Crazy Times amphitheater tour spanning the U.S. from June through September.

Rock supergroup the Circle — featuring fellow Van Halen member Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson — will join the rock artist for the 14-date trek. Bulking up the show lineup, Hagar and the Circle are bringing along special guests George Thorogood and the Destroyers as openers.

The Crazy Times tour will kick off in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on June 10 and includes stops in New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, California, and more. Tickets are available starting Friday, Jan. 28.

The tour marks the latest performances from Hagar since launching the Sammy Hagar & Friends Residency in Las Vegas. Prior to landing the consistent gig, Hagar toured frequently as part of the Circle.

Crazy Times Tour Dates

June 10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 1 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

