Tour: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Are Ready for ‘Crazy Times’ This Summer

Sammy Hagar is hitting the road this summer for a newly announced Crazy Times amphitheater tour spanning the U.S. from June through September.

Rock supergroup the Circle — featuring fellow Van Halen member Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and Hagar’s longtime guitarist Vic Johnson — will join the rock artist for the 14-date trek. Bulking up the show lineup, Hagar and the Circle are bringing along special guests George Thorogood and the Destroyers as openers.

The Crazy Times tour will kick off in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on June 10 and includes stops in New Jersey, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, California, and more. Tickets are available starting Friday, Jan. 28.

The tour marks the latest performances from Hagar since launching the Sammy Hagar & Friends Residency in Las Vegas. Prior to landing the consistent gig, Hagar toured frequently as part of the Circle.

Crazy Times Tour Dates

June 10 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

June 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 1 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 10 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre