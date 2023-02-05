fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Grammys 2023

Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at 2023 Grammys

"To be here, just being myself, by just being who I was born as. I'm so thankful," Joy said
(From L) US jazz singer Samara Joy accepts the Best New Artist award from and US singer Olivia Rodrigo during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Samara Joy was named the Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, claiming victory in a crowded field of 10 rising acts.

Joy defeated a field that included Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Molly Tuttle, Latto, Anitta, Måneskin, DOMi & JD Beck, Tobe Nwigwe, and Muni Long.

“Thank you so much for this honor, thank you to everyone who has listened to me, who supported me,” Joy said in her speech. She added of her fellow nominees: “All of you are so inspiring because of who you are. You express yourself with exactly who you are authentically. So to be here, just being myself, by just being who I was born as. I’m so thankful.”

Trending

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, jazz singer Samara Joy’s 2022 album Linger Awhile won Best Jazz Vocal Album at the pre-Grammy Awards ceremony. With the win, Joy becomes the first jazz singer to win Best New Artist since Esperanza Spalding in 2011.

Joy joins recent Best New Artist winners Olivia Rodrigo — who presented the award — Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Chance the Rapper. Other previous winners include Sam Smith, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Maroon 5, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and Carrie Underwood.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Eva Green ‘Humiliated’ After Private WhatsApp Messages ‘Exposed’ in Court

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Georgia High School Student Facing Criminal Charges After Attacking Teacher

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad