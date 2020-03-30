 Sam Smith to Change Album Title, Push Back Release Date Due to COVID - Rolling Stone
Sam Smith to Change Album Title, Push Back Release Date Due to COVID-19

Album previously named ‘To Die For’ has been postponed

Sam Smith will be changing the title of their upcoming album 'To Die For' and pushing back the release date in response to coronavirus.

Sam Smith was originally scheduled to release their third album, To Die For, on June 5th. But on Monday, the singer announced that in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they will be renaming the album and pushing back the release date.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of the album and imminent release doesn’t feel right,” they wrote in a statement, “so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Smith stressed that “there will be an album this year,” and promised their fans more new music in the coming months. The new title and release date have yet to be announced.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience,” they concluded. “I always want to do right by you. Always.”

Smith released the lead single and title track for the album on Valentine’s Day and shared an acoustic version of “To Die For” in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up, with millions around the world entering state-sanctioned quarantine. It is unknown if the song will remain on the final version of the album.

