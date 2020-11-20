Sam Smith Shares New Christmas Song ‘The Lighthouse Keeper’

Sam Smith has released a new Christmas song, “The Lighthouse Keeper,” written and produced by Labrinth.

This is the second time Smith has worked with Labrinth, who produced the eponymous title track for their new album Love Goes.

“If any year could make me look forward to the sounds of Christmas, it would be 2020 as more than ever before we are yearning to be around our friends and family once again,” Smith said. “Christmas symbolises that for me and earlier this year I was inspired to write a Christmas love song. Labrinth and I poured our hearts into this one and it has honestly been pure joy to create and make.”

Smith was originally scheduled to release their third LP in June under the title To Die For, but the album was rescheduled and renamed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am sorry it’s taken a while,” Smith said in a statement. “But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all, I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

Smith released the official music video for “Diamonds” last month, followed by a special AR visual for Spotify.