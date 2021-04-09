Sam Smith, Chika, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Win at GLAAD Media Awards

Sam Smith, Chika and Schitt’s Creek were among the winners at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards, which were held virtually.

Smith won Outstanding Music Artist for their recent album Love Goes, and Chika won Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist for Industry Games. Schitt’s Creek was awarded Outstanding Comedy Series while Hulu’s Happiest Season took home the award for Outstanding Film.

Katy Perry presented Smith with Outstanding Music Artist. “Music has remained this constant force of unity throughout the world for people,” Smith noted in their acceptance speech. “So I just wanted to raise a cup of tea — having a tea party — for everyone in this category. I really hope that we can all be together and I can go to a GLAAD Awards someday and meet everyone.”

During the ceremony, hosted by Niecy Nash, Chika performed her songs “FWB” and “Save You.” In her acceptance speech, the rapper jokingly dedicated her award to herself. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to sit here and sing these songs and not give anyone credit, especially the people who gave birth to me and my management,” she quipped. “So thank you guys, from Chika and Chika only, not Warner, and not the band behind me. Just me.”

The Glee cast also virtually reunited during the ceremony to pay tribute to late cast member Naya Rivera. Demi Lovato, who played Rivera’s character’s girlfriend on the show, introduced the appearance. “It’s been 10 years since Santana Lopez came out,” Lovato noted. “Look at what LGBTQ teens have done in a decade. Imagine what they can do in the next one.”

During the show, Nash’s wife Jessica Betts performed her single “Catch Me” and Rebecca Black gave a rendition of “Girlfriend.”





The awards were held via a YouTube livestream and are now available to watch on Hulu. Sabrina Carpenter appeared for an exclusive performance only available on the streaming platform. The GLAAD Media Awards will be available on Hulu until the end of June.