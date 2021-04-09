 Sam Smith, 'Schitt's Creek' Win at GLAAD Media Awards - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Doja Cat, SZA Play Intergalactic Game With Astronaut in 'Kiss Me More' Video
Home Music Music News

Sam Smith, Chika, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Win at GLAAD Media Awards

Chika and Rebecca Black performed live during the ceremony

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Smith accepts the Outstanding Music Artist award during The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Sam Smith accepts the Outstanding Music Artist award during the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Getty Images for GLAAD

Sam Smith, Chika and Schitt’s Creek were among the winners at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards, which were held virtually.

Smith won Outstanding Music Artist for their recent album Love Goes, and Chika won Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist for Industry GamesSchitt’s Creek was awarded Outstanding Comedy Series while Hulu’s Happiest Season took home the award for Outstanding Film.

Katy Perry presented Smith with Outstanding Music Artist. “Music has remained this constant force of unity throughout the world for people,” Smith noted in their acceptance speech. “So I just wanted to raise a cup of tea — having a tea party — for everyone in this category. I really hope that we can all be together and I can go to a GLAAD Awards someday and meet everyone.”

Related Stories

The 'Schitt' List: The Best Gifts for 'Schitt's Creek' Superfans
Chika, Rebecca Black, Sabrina Carpenter to Perform at GLAAD Media Awards

Related Stories

Grammys
Past Grammy Hosts, Ranked
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

During the ceremony, hosted by Niecy Nash, Chika performed her songs “FWB” and “Save You.” In her acceptance speech, the rapper jokingly dedicated her award to herself. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to sit here and sing these songs and not give anyone credit, especially the people who gave birth to me and my management,” she quipped. “So thank you guys, from Chika and Chika only, not Warner, and not the band behind me. Just me.”

The Glee cast also virtually reunited during the ceremony to pay tribute to late cast member Naya Rivera. Demi Lovato, who played Rivera’s character’s girlfriend on the show, introduced the appearance. “It’s been 10 years since Santana Lopez came out,” Lovato noted. “Look at what LGBTQ teens have done in a decade. Imagine what they can do in the next one.”

During the show, Nash’s wife Jessica Betts performed her single “Catch Me” and Rebecca Black gave a rendition of “Girlfriend.”


The awards were held via a YouTube livestream and are now available to watch on Hulu. Sabrina Carpenter appeared for an exclusive performance only available on the streaming platform. The GLAAD Media Awards will be available on Hulu until the end of June.

In This Article: Chika, GLAAD, Sam Smith, Schitt's Creek

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.