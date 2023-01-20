fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Life Is a Song'

Sam Smith Shares Title Track From Upcoming LP ‘Gloria’: ‘My Queer Love Hymn’

The singer is set to serve as musical guest on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live
Sam Smith Michael Bailey Gates

Ahead of Sam Smith’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the singer has shared “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP.

In a statement, Smith called the title track “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.”

Gloria, Smith’s first album since 2020’s Love Goes, features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, with the latter two appearing on the album’s first single “Gimme.” Smith worked on the new album in Los Angeles, Jamaica, and London and tapped into past collaborators such as Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and ILYA

“I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you,” Smith previously wrote of the album, due out Jan. 27. “It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music, and by giving this record to you, I am giving you part of my heart and soul.”

Trending

Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” they added. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

Smith will also take Gloria on the road this year with a North American summer tour with Jessie Reyez in tow.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Acrobatic Skills in a Brown Lingerie Set That Leaves Little to the Imagination

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Home Was a Rented Calabasas Mansion

Cardi B Breaks Her Silence On Offset‘s Rumored Affair With Saweetie

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad