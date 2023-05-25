Sam Smith Cuts Show Short After Suffering Vocal Issues: ‘Something Was Really Wrong’

Sam Smith ran into vocal troubles during their latest concert in Manchester, England on Wednesday night. Four songs into their setlist, the singer stepped away from the stage and, shortly after, fans were notified that the show would not be continuing. “I noticed something wrong with my voice,” Smith explained in an Instagram post later that night. “I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.”

Before the show, Smith teased something special for the audience. “We’ve got a surprise for you this evening,” they wrote on Twitter. “‘Unholy’ won’t be the last song…” And it wasn’t, but only because they never got far enough into the set to play it.

They added: “I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry x.”

While Manchester fans didn’t get a full show out of the singer on Wednesday evening, they at least got four more songs than fans in Glasgow and Birmingham. Following doctor’s orders, Smith canceled the two upcoming shows of their European tour. “Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest,” a spokesperson for Smith shared, according to Glasgow venue OVO Hydro.

“Sam is heartbroken to have had to cancel these shows but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice,” a post on the venue’s Twitter read. “If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again.” Trending Tina Turner, Queen of Rock & Roll, Dead at 83 Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy Democrats Burst Out in Laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘Decorum’ 'Scandoval' Update: Ariana Says Tom 'F-cked' Raquel in Their Guest Room While She Was Home

Refunds will be made available at point of purchase for Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham. Smith’s next live performance is scheduled for June 2 at Warsaw’s Orange Warsaw Festival.



