Sam Smith Drops Hilarious ‘Man I Am’ Song From ‘Barbie the Album’

Who better than non-binary icon Sam Smith to sing a song called “Man I Am“? On Friday, as Barbie hit theaters, Smith released the single from the film’s soundtrack, where they sing from the perspective of Ken.

The lyrics are silly and dedicated to “the boys with your greased-up and heavy metal toys. So beefed up you can’t get through the door” as Smith jokes in a lower-octave voice, “No I’m not gay bro, but I’ve been on that lay low.”

Smith returns to their normal voice in the catchy chorus as they sing about being the “sexy and freak Ken tonight.”

“Man I Am” released with the rest of Barbie the Album, which included standout songs like “Butterflies” by Gayle, “Hey Blondie” by Dominic Fike, and “Journey to the Real World” by Tame Impala.

Smith was the last TBA artist on the soundtrack and shared their excitement on Instagram earlier this month.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” they wrote. “I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this.”

“I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together,” Smith continued. “Barbie Land here we come!!!!”

Since the Barbie the Album announcement, Dua Lipa released “Dance the Night,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have dropped “Barbie World,” PinkPantheress released “Angel,” Karol G dropped “Watati,” and Charli XCX released “Speed Drive.”