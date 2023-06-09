If You F-ck With Sam Smith, You F-ck With Madonna: Duo Drops Sexy Collab ‘Vulgar’

Sam Smith and Madonna are putting the S&M in BDSM. On Friday, they released their sexy, club-ready collaboration, “Vulgar,” as both stars celebrate each other’s sensuality on the lyrics.

“All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna/Rich like I’m in the Louvre, got nothin’ left to prove,” sings Smith.

“Let’s get into the groove, you know just what to do/Boy, get down on your knees ’cause I am Madonna,” sings the “Like a Virgin” star. “If you fuck with Sam tonight, you’re fucking with me/So watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”

The two musicians announced the single last week — with its cover art featuring both of their bodies in corsets — and have since been teasing it on social media. Earlier this week, Madonna shared a TikTok of herself in fishnets and a cross necklace as she sang along to one of her verses on the song.

By the end of the song, Madona declares: “Do you know how to spell my fucking name? B-I-T-C-H. Say our fucking names!”

For their part, Smith shared a video of some of his dancers with a snippet of the song playing in the background. “Vulgar is beautiful,” they captioned the post. Trending The FDA Warned Ozempic Users. They Don’t Give a F-ck Oh-So-Mature Trump Aides Want Him to Focus on DeSantis’ Penis Ariana Madix Releases 'F-ck Me in This T-Shirt' Merch After Tom Sandoval’s ‘Sick’ Reunion Comment Right-Wing Media Is Saying the Wildfire Smoke Is Good, Actually

The new song follows Madonna’s collaboration with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on “Popular” from The Idol. As for Smith, they released a “special edition” of their album Gloria and a remix of their song “Lose You” with Felix Jaehn.

The new tracks also arrives during a break from Smith’s Gloria the Tour, which will see Smith visiting Spain, Portugal, and France next before heading to the U.S. in late July. Madonna is also set to commence her anticipated Celebration Tour in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.