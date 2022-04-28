Sam Smith Learns to ‘Love Me More’ on Self-Worth Anthem

Sam Smith is learning to love themself and taking us on their journey. The singer released anthem “Love Me More” as they reflect upon their upbringing and career start in the music video. In typical Sam Smith fashion, we’re moved to tears — not because we’re sad, but because the video is beautiful.

“I wrote this song for anyone who feels different, anyone who has to stop themselves every day from saying unkind things to themselves, in their head, all the time,” Smith said in a statement. “I felt like that for the longest time and slowly I’m learning how to just be nice to myself. I wanted to share that because I captured it in this song. Over the last two years, music has been my therapy more than ever. So I hope this song can be your friend.”

The music video opens with a montage of clips from Smith’s childhood and the start of their career, before Smith pays homage to “Stay With Me,” as they’re seen walking down some stairs as they did in the video for their breakout hit. The melancholic track then turns into a self-empowering anthem.

“Have you ever felt like being somebody else/Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health,” they sing. “Every day I’m trying not to hate myself/But lately it’s not hurting it did before/Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”

In the video, Smith is seen dancing and enjoying themself at a party surrounded by other queer folks.

Smith has been teasing the new single for several days. They first posted a black-and-white video of themself singing the song with the caption, “Soon x.“

“There’s something really beautiful and serendipitous about us coming together and making this record,” they said in another video, teasing the song’s creation alongside Jimmy Napes.

Smith last collaborated with Summer Walker on “You Will Be Found” from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack. Their last album came in 2020, when he released his two-part LP Love Goes, which featured singles “Diamonds,” “Dancing with a Stranger” alongside Normani, and “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato.