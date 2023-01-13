Sam Smith, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez Get Steamy in ‘Gimme’ Video

Just give’em what they want, goddamn! On Friday, Sam Smith released the music video for their new song “Gimme” featuring Jessie Reyez and Koffee, and it follows the three musicians dancing in a steamy club.

“Voyeurs are watching us/Giving me such a rush,” sings Smith. “When I’m crazy and drunk on love/Gimme what I want, gimme what I want.”

There’s nothing wrong with a lil fun on a night out, right Sam? In the video, Smith pours shots of Patrón, dances with Koffee and Reyez, and poses in a leather top and glasses as they sing about feeling sexually liberated. The visual mirrors a real-life experience Smith had with Reyez while they recorded the song in Jamaica.

“Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh,” Smith said of their experience recording with Reyez. “It’s a very sensual song.”

Reyez added in a short statement, “I was belligerent one night, and then the next morning, apparently we had made this.”

The track is also inspired by Smith embracing their unabashed love for sex. “I’m a sexual person, I like sex,” Smith added. “It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of.”

The release of the "Gimme" video follows "Love Me More" and "Unholy" with Kim Petras, which will all be featured on Gloria, Smith's first record in nearly three years, out Jan. 27.

“It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation,” Smith said in a press release announcing the album. “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

Smith is also set to head on a North American tour with Reyez as their opener. (She’s also featured on Smith’s song “Perfect.”)