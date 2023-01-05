Sam Smith Schedules 27-Date ‘Gloria’ North American Tour
Sam Smith will spend their summer on the road completing a 27-date tour in support of their forthcoming fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on January 27.
The tour will begin on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, with support from Jessie Reyez, who will join them for all but one date. Smith will make stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, Monterrey, and more before concluding on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.
General sale for the Gloria tour begins Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. local time. Full details are available on the official Sam Smith website.
The Gloria tour marks Smith’s first return to large-scale arena touring since they played 94 shows between 2018 and 2019 in support of their sophomore album, The Thrill of it All. Since then, they released Love Goes – an album released early in the pandemic that yearns for a dance floor just out of reach – and landed the biggest hit of their career with the Kim Petras-assisted Gloria single “Unholy.”
Trending
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate' Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Waffle House Warrior Dines at Scene of Viral Fight, Reveals Her Favorite Order
Chris D’Elia’s Comedy Show Quietly Canceled After New Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The Book Community Thought This Author Died. Now, It Seems Her Suicide Was a Hoax
Gloria will feature collaborations with Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith wrote in a statement at the time of the album’s announcement. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”
Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates
July 25 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
July 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amyway Center
July 28 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
August 12 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre
August 15 –Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
August 31 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
September 7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 12 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
More News
-
-
Shania Twain Gets the Dance Floor Going With New Single ‘Giddy Up!’
- 'Pep in My Step'
- By
-
-
Quavo Releases ‘Without You’ in Moving Tribute Song to Takeoff
- Remembering Takeoff
- By
-