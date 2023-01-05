Sam Smith Schedules 27-Date ‘Gloria’ North American Tour

Sam Smith will spend their summer on the road completing a 27-date tour in support of their forthcoming fourth studio album Gloria, set for release on January 27.

The tour will begin on July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, with support from Jessie Reyez, who will join them for all but one date. Smith will make stops in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, Monterrey, and more before concluding on Sept. 14 at Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.

General sale for the Gloria tour begins Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 a.m. local time. Full details are available on the official Sam Smith website.

The Gloria tour marks Smith’s first return to large-scale arena touring since they played 94 shows between 2018 and 2019 in support of their sophomore album, The Thrill of it All. Since then, they released Love Goes – an album released early in the pandemic that yearns for a dance floor just out of reach – and landed the biggest hit of their career with the Kim Petras-assisted Gloria single “Unholy.”

Gloria will feature collaborations with Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life,” Smith wrote in a statement at the time of the album’s announcement. “I hope it can be that for you. Thank you for waiting so long.”

Sam Smith 2023 Tour Dates

July 25 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

July 26 – Orlando, FL @ Amyway Center

July 28 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

August 5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

August 12 – Montréal, QC @ Bell Centre

August 15 –Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 31 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

September 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 5 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

September 7 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

September 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 12 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

September 14 – Cuidad de Mexico, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes