Hear Sam Smith’s Stirring ‘Watership Down’ Ballad ‘Fire on Fire’

Sam Smith shared a stirring new ballad, “Fire on Fire,” his contribution to BBC 1 and Netflix’s Watership Down adaptation. “When we fight, we fight like lions / But then we love and feel the truth / We lose our minds in a city of roses / We won’t abide by any rules,” Smith sings. “Fire on fire / Would normally kill us / But this much desire / Together we’re winners / They say that we’re out of control And some say we’re sinners.”

“Fire on Fire” is paired with a lengthy preview of the latest Watership Down series, the Noam Murro-directed adaptation of Richard Adams’ award-winning novel about a pack of rabbits. The miniseries arrives on Netflix on December 23rd.

Smith recorded the track alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios in September 2018. The singer, who last released his The Thrill of It All in 2017, co-wrote “Fire on Fire” with producer Steve Mac.

“I am so excited and honored to be a part of this new adaptation of Watership Down,” Smith said in a statement. “This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with director Noam Murro and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Smith previously recorded “Writing’s on the Wall,” the theme from the James Bond film Spectre, in 2015. Following the release of The Thrill of It All in late 2017, Smith appeared on a pair of 2018 singles, Calvin Harris’ “Promises” and Brandi Carlile’s “Party of One.”