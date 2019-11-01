Hear Sam Smith Reimagine Donna Summer on ‘I Feel Love’

Sam Smith has released a new single, “I Feel Love,” produced by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence. The propulsive, disco-tinged pop song is a modern reimagining of Donna Summer’s 1977 classic record and follows Smith’s recent single “How Do You Sleep?” Smith’s new version will be featured in Target’s holiday campaign.

“As a queer person ‘I Feel Love’ has followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an honour and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it.” The singer added, “Highest song I’ve ever fucking sang. But a joy. I hope you all like it.”

Smith dropped “How Do You Sleep?” in July along with a dance-fueled music video directed by Grant Singer. Earlier this year they released “Dancing With A Stranger,” which features Normani and is now platinum in 15 countries with over a billion streams worldwide. Smith’s last album, The Thrill of it All, dropped in 2017, suggesting that these one-off singles may be leading up to a new album.