Sam Smith Performs ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Kids Again’ on ‘Colbert’

Sam Smith dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform two songs from their new album Love Goes, released on Friday.

Performing with a live band on the large, audience-less soundstage that The Late Show has been using during the pandemic, Smith made their debut appearance on the show with “Diamonds,” followed by “Kids Again.” Both renditions not only showcased the smoothness and richness of Smith’s voice but also came with the added bonus of hearing them sing against live instrumentation, giving the songs a slightly different feel than they have on the album.

Smith was originally scheduled to release their third LP in June under the title To Die For, but the album was rescheduled and renamed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am sorry it’s taken a while,” Smith said in a statement. “But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all, I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

Smith released the official music video for “Diamonds” last month, followed by a special AR visual for Spotify.