Sam Smith, Demi Lovato Announce ‘I’m Ready’ for Love With New Song

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are ready to accept love on with empowering new single “I’m Ready.” The track will appear on Smith’s upcoming album, which they recently postponed.

On the song, Smith and Lovato detail what they’re looking for in their ideal partners: someone who is loyal, strong and worthy of their affection. More importantly, both announce that they are finally ready to take the risk. “I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready for someone to love me,” they sing on the chorus. By the end, a full choir amplifies the pair’s message. Jora Frantzis (Cardi B, Rosalía) directed the video, which features Smith and Lovato competing in a series of Olympic events alongside a star-studded cast of LGBTQ performers and drag stars, including RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Valentina and Gigi Goode.

Smith’s third album was originally titled To Die For and slated for June 5th release. On March 30th, the singer announced that they have decided to rename the LP and postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic. They stressed in a message to their fans that the album would still arrive this year but have yet to announce a new title. 

Lovato made her return to music earlier this year when she debuted the ballad “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. It was her first performance since enduring a near-fatal overdose in 2018. She followed the ballad with more a more uplifting proclamation on the song “I Love Me.” Later this year, she will star alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in the Netflix film Eurovision

