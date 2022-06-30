Watch Sam Smith Join Cat Burns to Perform ‘Go,’ Discuss Their 30th Birthday on ‘Cordon’

Sam Smith and Cat Burns teamed up for a performance of ‘Go’ at Freemasons’ Hall on Wednesday during The Late Late Show With James Corden’s London residency.

The duo’s charming performance of Burns’ chart-topping single about breaking free from a cheating lover was a vocally enticing take on the emotionally-charged song.

The performance also marked Burns’ Late Late Show debut.

Smith, who turned 30 a few weeks before their appearance on the show, also got a warm birthday wish from Corden and the other guests, including Minnie Driver and John Boyega.

“I feel great,” Smith said of the milestone birthday. “I wanna get old like a fine wine!”

Smith said they celebrated the big day by throwing a party with friends that they compared to a “wedding.”

“It was just me by myself in while,” Smith explained. “I was really lucky, I went to Italy and I drank wine and swam in the river. It was really good.

Earlier this year, Smith released “Love Me More,” a therapeutic self-worth anthem about being kind to yourself. The emotional music video for the track saw them reflecting on and paying tribute to their childhood and the start of their career. Smith is set to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 23.

Burns’ new EP Emotionally Unavailable is out now. The remix of ‘Go’ with Smith is also available on streaming platforms.