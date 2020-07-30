Sam Smith Recruits Burna Boy for Dreamy New Song ‘My Oasis’

Sam Smith has returned with new song “My Oasis” featuring Burna Boy. The track follows their Demi Lovato duet “I’m Ready.”

On “My Oasis,” Smith sings of helplessly needing someone, even though the return of this partner’s affections seems questionable. “You play with my emotions/I’m flowing like the ocean/I pray for your devotion/’Cause there’s nothing I can do when it comes to you,” Smith sings on the chorus. Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy reflects the same feelings of longing in his verse.

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” Smith said in a statement. They co-wrote the song with Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

Since the launch of their sophomore album The Thrill of It All in 2017, Smith has kept releasing a steady stream of new singles including the hits “How Do You Sleep?” and the Normani-assisted “Dancing With a Stranger.” They were planning on releasing an album titled To Die For this summer, but the increasing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led the singer to indefinitely postpone the LP and consider a still as-yet-unannounced new title. The album’s original title track was released back in February while they debuted “I’m Ready” in April.

Earlier this month, Smith launched two EPs titled Dance and Heartbreak. Each features five previously released songs from Smith’s catalog that tonally match the respective EP title.