 Sam Smith Drops Immersive 3D Hologram Video for 'Diamonds' on Spotify - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next TikTok Is Giving a Niche Indie Band’s 2008 Music Millions of New Streams
Home Music Music News

Sam Smith Reveals Immersive Hologram Video for ‘Diamonds’ on Spotify

“Diamonds” appears on Smith’s upcoming album Love Goes, out October 30th

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
sam smith spotify video ar

Sam Smith has released a 3D visual for "Diamonds" on Spotify, a single off their upcoming album 'Love Goes.'

Sam Smith

As Sam Smith gears up to release their new album Love Goes, the singer has released a 3D visual for “Diamonds” on Spotify.

“Hello everyone, I have done something very exciting recently with Spotify,” they say in the clip. “I think this is the first time we’ve done this — it’s a 3D hologram we made of me dancing to my new song ‘Diamonds.'”

Smith collaborated with Universal Music and Powster for the visual, which is accessible to Spotify users by scanning the artwork with another device. The singer appears dancing in 3D, which was shot in a green room.

“Diamonds” is from Smith’s upcoming album Love Goes, out October 30th. The LP was originally titled To Die For and was slated for a June release, but was retitled and delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The album consists of 17 songs recorded over the last two years. Love Goes is their third LP, following 2017’s The Thrill of It All.

“I am sorry it’s taken a while,” Smith said in a statement. “But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

In This Article: Sam Smith, Spotify

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.