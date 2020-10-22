Sam Smith Reveals Immersive Hologram Video for ‘Diamonds’ on Spotify

As Sam Smith gears up to release their new album Love Goes, the singer has released a 3D visual for “Diamonds” on Spotify.

“Hello everyone, I have done something very exciting recently with Spotify,” they say in the clip. “I think this is the first time we’ve done this — it’s a 3D hologram we made of me dancing to my new song ‘Diamonds.'”

Smith collaborated with Universal Music and Powster for the visual, which is accessible to Spotify users by scanning the artwork with another device. The singer appears dancing in 3D, which was shot in a green room.

“Diamonds” is from Smith’s upcoming album Love Goes, out October 30th. The LP was originally titled To Die For and was slated for a June release, but was retitled and delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The album consists of 17 songs recorded over the last two years. Love Goes is their third LP, following 2017’s The Thrill of It All.

“I am sorry it’s taken a while,” Smith said in a statement. “But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”